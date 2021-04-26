The Scottish Ports Group has today published its six key policy priorities for the 2021 Holyrood Election, focussing on connectivity, energy transition, consenting and the environment, cruise, Freeports and fishing.



The 'Scottish Ports Manifesto' includes a number of key requests of the Scottish Government, including;

Stuart Cresswell , Chairman of the Scottish Ports Group

Stuart Cresswell, Chair of the Scottish Ports Group and Port Manager, Ayr, Troon & Silloth (Associated British Ports), said; " Scottish ports, and the key workers within them, play a fundamental role in ensuring vital supplies and provisions are delivered to the people of Scotland – a fact which we believe to be even more visible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that the incoming Government recognise this and shall be willing to work with us on these policy matters outlined within our 'Ports Manifesto'.



This is a forward-looking, positive programme of proposals that we hope all those standing for election will be able to sign up to, to the benefit of industry and Scotland's overall prosperity."

Simon Brebner, Chief Executive of Peterhead Port Authority

Simon Brebner, Vice-Chair of the Scottish Ports Group and Chief Executive of Peterhead Port Authority, said; "Forming the basis of our asks of Government for the next parliamentary term, we hope that all standing for election consider our Manifesto and understand the imperatives of providing a thriving economic environment for Scotland's ports and communities.



We look forward to working with the incoming Government on these policy matters, to ensure that the critical role played by Scotland’s ports is reflected in and supported by the policy landscape."

The Scottish Ports Group is the only industry-led forum representing the views of this important and dynamic sector, which contributes billions of pounds to the Scottish economy. It is facilitated by the British Ports Association and represents all the major ports in Scotland, as well as numerous smaller harbours.

For more information and to download the full manifesto CLICK HERE