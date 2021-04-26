A carer who grabbed a young baby by the neck with both hands and shook her causing her to suffer serious head injuries could be released this year after serving half his jail sentence.

Michael Finlay's actions caused "blunt force trauma" to the infant's head and body and he is said to have carried out multiple attacks.

He was employed as a care at home worker in Quarrier's Village, Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire at the time.

Finlay was jailed for five years in June 2019 after assaulting the baby to her severe injury and "to an extent where her life was in danger".

The former carer was also convicted of coercive control towards a female, which included monitoring her use of social media and "placing her in a state of fear and alarm".

The offences took place between February 1 2014 and December 28 2017.

The 36-year-old, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, has now been struck off the care register following a recent hearing by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

A hearing by care regulators was told that Finlay could be released in December this year after serving half his sentence or after two thirds of the sentence in October 2022.

A panel of the SSSC concluded that a removal order was necessary and justified in order to maintain public confidence in the social service profession.

It said: "The Panel took the view that the public would have grave concerns about you working in the profession.

"You have shown no evidence of remediation and the Panel could take no comfort that you would not pose a risk to the public and service users were you to work in the profession in the near future."