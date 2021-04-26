A new digital service that allows businesses to conduct faster contact tracing in Scotland has launched.

Over 6,400 venues have signed up to partake in the voluntary service for businesses in Scotland, which aids businesses in collecting the contact details of their visitors and customers.

The Check-in Scotland service will enable people to quickly and securely provide their contact details by scanning the official Test & Protect Check-in Scotland QR code poster via their smartphone camera or by downloading the Check in Scotland app.

How to download the Check in Scotland app

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and also from Google Play.

Where is applicable for the Check in Scotland app?

A number of businesses have already signed up with more being encouraged.

Check-In Scotland will allow you to log your contact details with any business or venue displaying the Check-In Scotland Test and Protect QR code poster.

These include:

pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes

tourism and leisure businesses, such as theme parks, museums and cinemas

close contact services, including hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, tattooists, sports and massage therapists

services run by local councils, such as libraries, leisure centres and registration offices

cremation authorities, burial authorities, places of worship or funeral director service rooms offering funeral services

places of worship

READ MORE: P1 tests row: John Swinney told anger is growing

How to use the Check in Scotland app

To use the app simply download it then scan a Check In Scotland QR code with your mobile phone camera or, if you have one, a QR code scanning app.

Once scanned, the QR code will link you to an online form where you can enter your contact details and 'check in' at the venue you're visiting. Checking in will give the NHS the time and date you arrived.

If you've already downloaded the Check In Scotland app, rather than being taken to an online form, you'll be taken to the Check In Scotland app.

Alerts will be sent by SMS, email or letter depending on what details users provide and will be clearly marked as being from NHS Scotland Test and Protect.

Who can use the Check in Scotland app?

Anyone over the age of 12 can use the Check In Scotland service. The service is designed to take as few details from you as needed.

How does the Check in Scotland app use your data?

These details will be kept securely for 21 days before being deleted, unless someone who's part of the NHS Test and Protect response team needs to keep them for longer for public health reasons.

Unless information is requested by public health officials as part of their contact tracing efforts, visitor data is automatically deleted on day 22. Venue and visitor details will not be used for any other purpose.

Is the app the same as the Test and Protect app?

Check In Scotland is not the same as NHS Scotland's Test and Protect contact tracing system but the two work together.

You should use the Check In Scotland service when you visit a business or venue that displays a Check In Scotland poster. The Check In Scotland service is only for use in Scotland.

The service has been designed to work across the vast majority of mobile phones that support browsing the internet.

READ MORE: What are new Covid rules in Scotland and what are the key dates for further restrictions easing?

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “As travel, retail and hospitality restrictions begin to ease and venues start to re-open, it’s vital that any close contacts of new positive cases can be quickly contacted and given advice to self-isolate.

Two apps you should have in Scotland.



1) The protect Scotland app. This helps Test and Protect advise you when you’ve been close to a postive case. https://t.co/6qhWuV2c2k



2) The new checkin app. This lets you register contact details at a venue https://t.co/TZ0xUKpJdM — Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) April 24, 2021

“Check in Scotland is designed to give businesses an easy way to collect contact details from customers for contact tracing purposes. It is entirely voluntary and up to individual venues to decide what method they prefer to use to collect the required contact details.

“Together with the Protect Scotland app, Check in Scotland will help contact tracers reach people faster if there are coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to a venue they have recently visited.

“The faster we can contact people who might have been exposed to COVID-19, the faster we can stop the spread of the virus, and keep moving towards the return of everyday activities.”