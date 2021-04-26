Line of Duty secured its most-watched episode on Sunday night.
The penultimate episode of the police procedural, created by Jed Mercurio, secured an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.
The BBC One show is coming to an end after six series, starring Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston, with Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald joining the cast for this series.
READ MORE: The 'real' Line of Duty: Former undercover officer shares experiences of cop corruption
Line Of Duty returned to screens in March with 9.6 million viewers, up on the last series’ finale, which earned 9.07 million.
Mercurio, whose credits also include Bodyguard and Bodies, said: “Thanks so much to everyone watching #LineofDuty6. The whole production team is thrilled and flattered by the amazing response.”
The new series has seen anti-corruption unit AC-12 take on a new case, but Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (McClure) is no longer on the squad and is working on a murder investigation with a different department, which has come under suspicion from AC-12.
Sunday’s episode saw Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson (Macdonald), boss of the suspected department, unmasked by AC-12 and secrets about her family background revealed.
READ MORE: Line of Duty: Why we love the police corruption drama
The final episode on Sunday will see the search for “H” – the corrupt officer responsible for the mass conspiracy – come to an end.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.