Spotify has announced an increase in their subscription costs with a host of packages on the music streaming platform increasing.
The price increases will begin on April 30, 2021 and will see their plans increase.
Emails have been sent out to subscribers informing them of the price hike.
Premium student has risen from £4.99 to £5.99 with Premium Duo moving from £12.99 to £13.99 a month.
The biggest hike was across Spotify Premium Family tier, which jumps from £14.99 to £16.99.
If you're currently on a trial, Spotify will give you one month on the current price before the increase takes effect.
The new price increase will come into effect for the June billing.
