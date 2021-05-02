JIMMY LEE, CHEF

Where is it?

Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. A former hunting lodge with a formal parterre garden is located in the park's heart.

The Cadzow Castle Ruins, Cadzow Oaks and the Dukes Bridge are all accessible via more than 10 miles of path and walkways. The scenery and viewpoints are pretty spectacular.

Who do you go there?

My hometown is Hamilton and I grew up close to the park. My mother and father still live there and I visit them as often as I can.

How often do you go?

At least once a year. Because we didn't have a garden when I was a kid, I would go to Chatelherault Country Park at least once a week to play with friends and family.

What's your favourite memory?

My sisters and I used to go exploring every nook and cranny of the park when we were kids. We once went into the steep undergrowth when I was 12. I shouldn't have bothered, though, because I fell and slid about 20ft down, hitting branches and bushes along the way.

Chef Jimmy Lee. Picture: Naomi Vance Photography/SKAPA

My sisters could only hear my screams for help from a distance. However, like a scene in the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, I landed unharmed on my two feet on a walkway.

Who do you take?

Family and friends.

What do you take?

My worst pair of "gutties" (that's plimsolls to anyone who doesn't know). It can get mucky and muddy.

What do you leave behind?

Only footprints. We need to protect our green spaces now more than ever. The health and wellbeing benefits of exploring the great outdoors are enormous and if we keep Scotland's outdoors tidy, then places like Chatelherault Country Park will be preserved for future generations.

Sum it up in five words.

Memories. Scenery. Happiness. Escapism. Calm.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

I would love to return to Morocco: You must see the hustle and bustle of Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakech.

Chefchaouen, also known as the Blue City, is located further afield and has some of the country's most endearing medinas, as well as the all-important Instagrammable blue painted buildings and street walls.

I also want to visit London again when we can. Apps like TikTok have taken me to places around London I had no idea existed, such as the Barbican Conservatory and the Horniman Museum.

