What is it?

A smart air fryer designed for the modern home.

Good points?

With plenty of options, the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is a great introduction to smart appliances as not only does it cook well but its WiFi connectivity is actually useful compared to other so-called intelligent products.

Control and preparation can be achieved through the ProscenicHome app or via Amazon Alexa and Google Home virtual assistants which can start and conveniently keep tabs on your meal for you. Connecting the fryer to WiFi opens up a world of new recipes to explore.

The multifunctional device can heat, fry, bake, grill and roast with no oil required thanks to its rapid hot air technology. Eight preset modes give fast and accurate results without requiring intimate knowledge of ingredient cooking times.

A 5.5 litre capacity, non-stick Teflon vessel is capable of cooking seven portions at a time making it ideal for larger families who want to eat together without the lengthy clean-up afterwards.

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer

Bad points?

The touch panel is crowded with buttons that may confuse those who bypass the quick preset options for a more manual approach.

Some might consider the fryer's aesthetic to be a tad bland with a brushed metal drawer but this is merely a minor quibble and does not impact performance.

Best for ...

Those looking for a healthier and more convenient alternative to traditional fried food methods. Reduced cooking times are perfect for busy families, especially as the machine can be scheduled and ready when you are.

Avoid if ...

You are lacking in kitchen storage space due to a collection of previously bought kitchen appliances that have gone unused.

Score: 9/10.

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, £129 (amazon.co.uk)