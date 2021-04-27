THE Scottish Tories have accused the SNP of "wasting" at least 1,488 minutes debating independence during the last Holyrood term.

The party said the time – equivalent to more than 24 hours – should have been spent focusing on jobs, drug deaths and schools.

Tory leader Douglas Ross is appealing to pro-UK voters to back his party on the regional list to stop the SNP.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said she wants another referendum to be held in the "first half" of the next five-year parliamentary term, when Scotland is in the "recovery phase" following the crisis.

The Tories said the SNP "wasted" 17 hours passing the Referendum Bill through parliament.

A further eight hours were spent debating independence or the need for more devolution between 2016 and 2021, the party said.

Mr Ross said: "The SNP wasted more than 1,400 minutes of Parliament’s time on another referendum that Scotland didn’t want.

"During that time, drug deaths soared and our schools continued to slide down international league tables.

"The SNP took their eye off the ball and the damage was disastrous.

"If they win a majority, they’ll squander even more time on their obsession, just when we all need to be 100% focussed on tackling the health and economic crisis.

"Instead of trying to create jobs and improve public services now, they’ll plan for a fantasy future.

"The SNP have no economic case for independence, so they’ll waste time inventing one instead of tackling the economic crisis facing us right now.

"They will wreck Scotland’s recovery with a reckless referendum. Their plan would cost jobs and risk a prolonged recession.

"They’ve already shown they won’t wait to divide the country – they published an indyref2 bill during the pandemic.

"And just last week, Kate Forbes confirmed they’re planning a referendum ‘before recovery’.

"The next Scottish Parliament can waste more time on the SNP’s obsession or it can be laser-focussed on Scotland’s recovery.

"By using their peach party list votes for the Scottish Conservatives, pro-UK voters can reject a referendum and get all of the focus back onto rebuilding Scotland."