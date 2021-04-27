Scotland's Chief Medical Officer has received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and stunned social media by showing off his extensive tattoos in the process.

Dr Gregor Smith has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus during the pandemic, and is more often seen leading Scottish Government briefings and fielding questions from journalists.

But when the CMO shared a picture of his vaccination appointment, he drew curious queries from Twitter users about his extensive body art - hidden up till now beneath his sombre suit and tie.

The medic was only too happy to give a guided tour, explaining his left arm bears the image of Asclepius, the Greek God of Medicine, while his chest is emblazoned with an image of Appolo, the God of healing, disease, music and light.

Dr Smith tweeted pitcures after his initial image was praised Pic: Twitter

He said the images were "very personal", and praised the skill of their creator, the Glasgow-based artist Vali Stefan, of Valiart.

Dr Smith, whose hobbies include guitar, cycling and triathalons, Tweeted that there were "more to come".

His body art was an instant hit with admirers, who called it "amazing", "cool" and "bad ass", while one praised his dedication to medicine.

Appreciate the Qs about my ink - thank you. They’re very personal & down to the skill of Vali Stefan. On my arm is Asclepius (god of medicine) & on my chest, his father, Apollo (god of healing, disease, music and light) with his sun chariot. More to come. https://t.co/10FMiVw3Pg pic.twitter.com/jVeEpYjxNh — Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) April 26, 2021

A GP and former Medical Director for primary care in NHS Lanarkshire, Dr Smith began working for Scottish Government as a medical adviser in Primary Care in 2012.

He was appointed Deputy Chief Medical Officer in 2015 was took over the top job last year after previous CMO Catherine Calderwood resigned after breaking lockdown rules.

He is a Scottish Quality and Safety Fellow and Salzburg Global Fellow and is an Honorary Clinical Associate Professor of University of Glasgow.

Dr Smith said he had received the Oxford/Astrazenaca vaccine, and thanked staff for doing an "amazing job".

He Tweeted: "Got my first dose OxAZ vaccine today from Nicole (DN) and Jack (Dentist). Lovely slick process @NHSLanarkshire and great info from vaccinators -

"I’m so very grateful to all the team involved in planning and delivery of this - thank you! Amazing job."