Glasgow now has more than 700 venues legally permitted to serve alcohol outdoors following a surge in applications.

Premises, such as cafes, pubs and restaurants, are allowed to serve drinks outside until 10pm every night, following a major relaxation of restrictions yesterday, also affecting non-essential retail.

The First Minister urged Scots to act cautiously as the new freedoms came into force.

Glasgow City Council it had received 227 applications for outdoor drinking areas since the first UK-wide lockdown, bringing the total number of licensed venues to 712.

A total of 144 were granted in 2020 with nine refused, four not considered and 13 not progressed for various reasons, mostly to do with consent.

READ MORE: Glasgow restaurateur says outdoor provision key to re-gaining public confidence

From March 2021, the council said it had received an additional 54 applications for new or extended outdoor areas – of these, 32 were granted. Seven were refused in the Candleriggs area of the Merchant City while two were withdrawn and 13 are still outstanding.

A council spokesman said reasons for refusing outdoor licensing consent would include an outdoor area being too distant from premises such as across a road or insufficient pavement width.

Business owners in Glasgow have said greater provision of outdoor spaces will be key to re-gaining public confidence in the safety of pubs and restaurants.

READ MORE: Wedding caterers slam 'insulting' marquee ban that doesn't apply to pubs and restaurants

Giovanna Eusebi, who owns Eusebi's cafe in the west end of Glasgow, said the pandemic has created an opportunity to “reset” and create attractive, permanent, outdoor dining areas.

Ms Eusebi is working with the owners of Crabshakk and Porter & Rye on a pilot idea for the Finnieston and Gibson Street areas.

The council said it had extended existing permissions for a year so most licences had 'rolled on' while others (379) had outdoors drinking as part of their premises licence and 157 have an 'occasional' licence.

A total of 144 new ‘occasionals’ were granted last year for outdoor drinking, and 32 applications have been granted since March 2021.