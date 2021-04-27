ANOTHER pro-independece majority at Holyrood would open a Pandora’s box of “freaky Nationalist arguments”, Willie Rennie has claimed.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said the country and its parliament would be “consumed” by internal debate among a divided Yes movement about how to proceed.

The First Minister wants another referendum before 2024, Covid permitting, but Boris Johnson has already ruled out a previous request for Indyref2 and said the No result of 2014 should last to the 2050s.

Meanwhile Alex Salmond has said he wants the Scottish Government to start talks with London on ending the Union in “week one” after the election, accusing Nicola Sturgeon of being over-cautious.

A new Panelbase poll today indicated a heavily Yes parliament, with the SNP falling just shy of a majority with 61 MSPs, but Mr Salmond’s Alba Party getting eight and the Greens 11.

Mr Rennie said such a result would mean debates on independence strategy instead of focus on the recovery from the pandemic.

Campaigning this morning in Eyemouth, in Tory-held Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, Mr Rennie urged SNP supporters fearful of what the next five years might bring to back the LibDems instead.

He claimed more seats for his party would put the recovery first, not another referendum.

He said: “We have just had five consecutive days of confusing arguments inside the nationalist camp about the border, the currency and whether to join the EU.

“If the nationalists get a majority it will be like this for five whole years.

“[SNP MSP] Emma Harper said Borders were a good thing then Nicola Sturgeon insisted they weren’t. [SNP President] Mike Russell wanted another EU referendum but Ms Sturgeon didn’t. And to make matters worse [Scottish Greens co-leader] Lorna Slater said using the pound would be catastrophic.

“This is the box of freaky arguments that the country will be subjected to if the nationalists win a majority of seats in the parliament on May 6th.

That is why people should vote for the Liberal Democrats from the borders to the far north of Scotland as it is our seats that will make the difference. Our wins will force the parliament to put recovery first for the next five years, not independence.”