BORIS Johnson has been called on to resign if his statements about allowing coronavirus to “let rip” and the “bodies” to “pile high” are true.

The SNP has urged the Prime Minister to come to the Commons and make a statement on the alleged remarks, which have been denied by Downing Street.

Despite flatly rejecting the claims that he made the controversial comments, further sources have come forward to confirm to several journalists that they heard the remarks, and others.

It was reported first by the Daily Mail yesterday that Mr Johnson said “No more f*****g lockdowns. Let the bodies pile high in their thousands!” last year.

This was subsequently backed up by further source confirmation to ITV and the BBC, followed by the Guardian and Politico.

It is alleged Mr Johnson made the remarks following a meeting about a second lockdown last year, and that an office door was open so the comments were overheard by Downing Street staff.

Two witnesses have told ITV today that they would be prepared to swear on oath that they heard the Prime Minister make the remarks.

It was also alleged today in The Times that Mr Johnson repeatedly told aides in September he would rather "let it rip" than go into a second lockdown, describing it as "mad".

Mr Johnson has denied making the comments, and has insisted the public are not concerned about it, but would rather the Government focussed on the vaccine rollout and pandemic recovery.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said Mr Johnson must give a statement on the remarks, and resign of they are found to be true.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said the Prime Minister’s denials are now “threadbare”, adding: "The evidence against Boris Johnson is now becoming overwhelming. And in the face of that evidence, including the accounts of people who are prepared to swear on oath that he did make these comments, his repeated and shifty denials are becoming threadbare.



"To make comments about letting covid 'rip' and allowing bodies to 'pile up' is utterly abhorrent, and if confirmed would show that Johnson is unfit to be Prime Minister.



"This Tory government is completely out of touch with millions of people across the UK, who have made huge sacrifices and lost friends, colleagues and family members to this awful disease. They deserve better than Boris Johnson's glib attitude and disgusting comments.



"Now that witnesses are willing to swear on oath that the Prime Minister made these comments, is he willing to do the same? Johnson must come to parliament to make a statement, answer questions, and - if he did make these comments - accept responsibility and announce his resignation."

Yesterday Mr Johnson said “absolutely not” when asked if he made the ‘bodies’ comment, and his official spokesman also rejected the allegation.

Michael Gove told MPs yesterday that he was present at the meeting about the second lockdown, and he did not hear “language of that kind”.