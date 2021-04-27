SOME £800,000 was seized at Glasgow Airport after a man was found with suitcases full of cash.

Lukas Pokorny, from the Czech Republic, had checked in three suitcases for a flight to Dubai on 8 November 2020.

The day before he had landed at Edinburgh Airport from Prague with just a small holdall, according to prosecutors.

The 42-year-old had made his way to Glasgow and received the three suitcases from a man at the Mariott Hotel. He was stopped as part of an intelligence-led investigation into the export of cash from the UK to Dubai and the suitcases were found to contain £867,520 in cash.

Pokorny was jailed for 12 months and had the money seized after he pled guilty under Proceeds of Crime Act legislation at the High Court in Glasgow.

Procurator fiscal for specialist casework, Jennifer Harrower said: "I hope this will send a message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour. We will not stop at prosecution, but use all the powers at our disposal to target those who seek to profit from crime.

"The Crown will continue working with partners in the Organised Crime Partnership and other agencies to ensure these crimes are detected and those responsible prosecuted.

“This recovered money will be added to funds already gathered from Proceeds of Crime and will be re-invested in Scottish communities through the CashBack for Communities programme.”