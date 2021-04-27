COUNCIL leaders in Edinburgh have set out proposals to invest an extra £8.5 million into public services – with plans drawn up to support social care and repair potholes.

The city’s SNP-Labour minority coalition will bring forward the plans for approval next month.

The proposals include an extra £2.5 million to help support social care services and £6 million to improve roads and pavements, including £2 million to repair potholes and £4 million to resurface roads and pavements.

Last week, the council leadership announced £450,000 plans to open temporary public toilets across the capital including at the Meadows and Portobello after a spate of anti-social behaviour. The council has previously closed a host of public toilets.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Council aims to build north-south tram line by 2030

The council administration’s budget, which was approved in February, committed to investigating additional spending to deal with the winter impact on roads and provide extra investment for health and social care once the Scottish and UK budgets had been passed and funding deals finalised.

Discussions will take place with opposition parties over any further investment with a report drawn up by officials for the authority’s finance and resources committee on May 20.

SNP council leader Adam McVey said: “This winter weather has had a major impact on the surface of our roads so we’re proposing to spend £6 million on roads and pavements, in addition to our existing £100 million roads investment programme.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Sunday parking charges to begin in city centre

“We’ve been listening carefully to what our residents are telling us and prioritising their local needs. We hope they will see a real difference from this investment and everyone will benefit from an improved condition, particularly vulnerable road users and pedestrians.”

He added: “We’ll have further cross-party discussions in the coming days and weeks to inform the council’s spending plans, which will be approved in May.

“We’re determined to make sure additional investments benefit the people of Edinburgh now, who have shown enormous perseverance through the pandemic, while helping us build the future Capital City our residents want.”

READ MORE: Watch: Edinburgh Council's £32m car-free plans for George Street

Labour council deputy leader, Cammy Day, added: “Our social care staff have done an amazing job throughout the pandemic and we’re putting forward an additional £2.5 million to further support health and social care services across Edinburgh.

“This will help us sustain these lifeline services that have kept people safe through Covid and allow the continued improvement in these services for our residents.

“Our budget plans are focused around anti-poverty measures, sustainability and community wellbeing, all of which build on the decisions we’ve already taken to support our communities since our budget, such as the £450,000 for additional public conveniences to help address anti-social behaviour over the summer months.

“Decisions like this are helping our residents get the most out of their city as restrictions are lifted so we can all get back to enjoying more of what Edinburgh has to offer.”