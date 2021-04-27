Scotland's largest maze is preparing to open to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country.
Drone footage has captured the maze as it prepares to reopen.
Planted with 1500 Leylandi Cyprus trees in 1981, Traquair Maze, near Innerleithen in the Borders, is the biggest hedged maze in Scotland covering over half an acre.
READ MORE: Scotland Covid restrictions: Key lockdown changes from today
It suffered a harsh winter in 1983 and it was decided it would be replanted with hardier beech trees which has added colour to the maze.
Usually attracting visitors all year round, the popular spot has been closed due the pandemic, but staff are now getting ready to reopen the maze to the public on May 1.
It was designed by Traquair craft worker, John Schofield, and has a fascinating layout with no dead ends.
Visitors must reach four sub centres before reaching the centre of the maze.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.