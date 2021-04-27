Boris Johnson has been described as a "modern day Louis the Sixteenth" due to the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The SNP has called on the Prime Minister to answer questions about who paid for the alleged £58,000 makeover of the property, saying he was "living it up" like the last French king, who was executed in the French revolution.

Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey was bombarded with allegations about the renovation during the morning news round today, with one broadcaster rhyming off a list of items claimed to have been bought for the flat.

Among them were wallpaper costing £840 a roll, an armchair at £5,900 and a sofa for £9,800.

It has been reported that British designer Lulu Lytle carried out redecoration of the flat above No.11 Downing Street, transforming it into a "high-society haven" for Mr Johnso, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred.

The work is reported to have been paid for by the Conservative party in a £58,000 donation, however Downing Street insists the Prime Minister has met the costs personally. They have yet to clarify who initially paid for the work, amid reports that Mr Johnson repaid the money.

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP's Westminster deputy, said the Prime Minister had to "come clean" about "dodgy donors".

She said: "The Prime Minister must publish the full details, including how much was spent, how it was paid for, who paid for it, including full details of any money paid into his personal bank account, whether it was properly declared and whether it complies with the rules.

"The revelation that the refurbishment was partly paid for by the Tory Party raises further serious questions. Political parties do not exist to pay for home decor, and it is highly unlikely that this is a legitimate use of people’s donations."

She said that the growing row over the flat costs showed the Tories were "out of touch" with the average person, and said: "While many families have been struggling to get by due to Tory cuts and gaps in support, Boris Johnson has been living it up like a modern day Louis the Sixteenth.

"It absolutely stinks.

"The Prime Minister must come to parliament to make a statement and answer these questions, and there must be a full independent public inquiry into the Tory sleaze scandal.

"People have a right to know why the Tory government has been handing out lucrative contracts, special access, tax breaks and peerages to Tory donors and their friends like they were sweeties. Those responsible must be held to account."

Asked about tge funding for the flat earlier today, the Prime Minister's official spokesman declined to say whether he received a loan from the Conservative Party to cover costs of refurbishment.

The spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister has said, if there’s anything to be said, any declarations to be made, they will be made in due course in the normal manner.”

“Any costs of the wider refurbishment in No 10 have been met by the Prime Minister and he has acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law.”

He was pressed on comments made on March 8 by then Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton, who told reporters: “Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for any refurbishment of the Downing Street estate.”

Asked about suggestions to the contrary, the spokesman said: “I’ve seen the reports and the speculation on that, I’m not going to jump ahead of any potential declarations that need to be made."

The spokesman said the head of the Civil Service Simon Case was looking at upkeep of Downing Street “in the whole”, after he confirmed yesterday that officials were looking at options for a trust to fund maintenance of the building.

The official spokesman said: “He is looking at what advice has been given and what’s happened in relation to the maintenance and upkeep of Downing Street in the whole.”