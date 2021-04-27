There were fewer than 140 new cases of coronavirus identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 133 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Monday, the lowest new cases recorded for seven months. 

The figures were released as Scotland comes out of lockdown, with restrictions eased on shops, cafes and bars. 

Cases in your area

One additional death of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,653.

Due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing. 

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,782,162 first doses, while 1,102,690 have received a second. 

A total of 81 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 11 people are in intensive care.

