Trading standards chiefs have warned that scammers are using fake supermarket delivery text messages to try to obtain personal details.

Texts seen by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) contain messages that an Asda or Morrisons order is out for delivery and links to a webpage supposedly allowing the recipient to track their order and view a delivery note.

Scammers use the links to obtain personal details from the recipient, putting their finances at risk, the CTSI warned.

They follow a Royal Mail delivery scam, various fake banking messages and a National Insurance number scam targeting the public.

CTSI lead officer Katherine Hart said: “Scammers are sending these texts to phone numbers on the off chance that the recipient has placed an order with the particular supermarket.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a greater reliance on home shopping deliveries, making the public more open to falling for this scam than ever before.

“The public should be aware that these campaigns are not limited to the Asda or Morrisons brands, and they may receive messages quoting the names of other major supermarket chains.”

Consumers who receive a suspicious text should contact the supermarket, if they shop with them, to verify it.

Any scam texts should be forwarded to 7726, a free reporting service run by Ofcom.

An Asda spokesman said: “We are aware of a string of scams that are being sent to customers impersonating various different brands, including Asda, through SMS messages.

“We will never ask for any personal information through text messages, and any SMS communication from us does not come from a mobile number.

“We would like to remind our customers that they should never click on suspicious links, but if anyone is unsure about any communication claiming to be from Asda, please contact our customer services team.”

Scams can also be reported to Action Fraud and the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.