One lucky Grand Theft Auto fan could land their dream job, as Scottish-based Rockstar North advertises that they are looking for a new games tester.
The salary is said to be around £23k a year and the job involves testing out new games in development and report back on any issues.
Rockstar states that it is looking for "talented Game Testers who are passionate, enthusiastic, and self-motivated".
Rockstar, which is responsible for one of the most successful game series of all time, is currently advertising a total of 48 jobs across the UK.
Since being posted late Monday 33 applicants have already applied for the role requesting only competent players apply.
READ MORE: Why Scotland’s bizarre silence on our genius at video games does not compute
The successful candidate will be responsible for “Ensuring product quality of Rockstar releases to an industry leading standard.
“Creating and actioning comprehensive test plans ensuring everything is functioning correctly.
“Writing concise bug reports and providing all relevant supporting information such as screenshots, videos, and game logs.”
According to Rockstar, applicants must have a “competent” gaming ability and an interest in the video game industry.
Rockstar Games was founded in 1999 with the Edinburgh office being home to the ground breaking series, Grand Theft Auto.
The last title in the series, Grand Theft Auto Five, went on to sell over 140,000,000 copies making it the second best selling game of all time.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.