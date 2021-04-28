Nominations for the Bafta television awards have been announced, with Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leading the charge where it is in the running for 15 gongs.

There is recognition for John Boyega for his performance as Met Police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment Red, White And Blue, while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are nominated for their performances in Mangrove and Sir Steve is nominated for best director.

The anthology, which was aired on the BBC, is in the running for nine craft prizes and six television awards, including best mini-series, and supporting actor nods for Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward.

The Netflix royal drama The Crown scored 10 nods, six in craft categories and four in TV categories, including recognition for Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The awards will be handed out in a ceremony in June.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches)
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On
Richard Osman’s House Of Games Two
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Gangs Of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh – Beat the Chasers
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell – Would I Lie to You? At Christmas
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good

International

Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Leading Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

 Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Live Event

Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan – Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No. 9

Mini-Series

Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

MasterChef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts
Inside No. 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country

Short Form Programme

Criptales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities – Delta 7
The Main Part
They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Surviving Covid

Single Drama

Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting In Limbo
The Windermere Children

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’s Cut

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix
England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup
England v West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: UK
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: UK
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

 Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton – Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Mee-cro-wah-vay
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker arrives