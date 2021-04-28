DOUGLAS Ross has claimed a second independence referendum would “smash Scotland’s fragile economic recovery into pieces” as he criticised the SNP’s case for independence.

The Scottish Conservative leader has launched an attack after Nicola Sturgeon was pressed over the lack of a blueprint for an independent Scotland at last night’s Channel 4 election leaders’ debate.

The First Minister was pressed by host, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, if it was fair to be “asking people to embark down a road in electing you that will lead to an independence referendum and an independence campaign” without setting out what an independent Scotland will look like.

He added: “Surely this is a dishonest way of going about it.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s not.”

She added: “A year ago, when the pandemic struck, I said openly that I was putting all planning for a referendum on hold to allow me to focus on the pandemic.

“Just as we did in 2014, completely different to the Brexit referendum, we put forward a prospectus saying what independence meant – saying what the challenges would be.

“We will do that again when we are asking people to choose.”

The pressure comes after a leading think-tank, the Institute for Government, warned a newly independent Scotland would face years of tax rises and cuts to budgets and an immediate need for “difficult fiscal choices”.

Mr Ross has now warned that the economic case for separating Scotland from the rest of the UK does not stack up and could put the recovery from the pandemic at risk.

Speaking on the campaign trail in East Kilbride, Mr Ross said: The SNP’s economic case for independence is weaker than ever.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s White Paper was based on fantasy oil figures and that plan would have left Scotland facing super-charged austerity, if we hadn’t voted no in 2014.

“Now the SNP are demanding another referendum in the first half of the Scottish Parliament without even a fag packet calculation of how to pay for Covid recovery.”

The Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto aims to end unemployment with plans for ongoing rates relief for small businesses, £500 retrain to rebuild grants, job security councils and a ‘Scotland First’ approach to public procurement.

Mr Ross added: “It is the strength of the United Kingdom seeing us through this crisis, through the UK furlough scheme and UK vaccination programme. The nationalists would have us break away from that stability, just when we need to stick together the most.

“The SNP’s plans for another referendum would smash Scotland’s fragile economic recovery into pieces. Our efforts to protect jobs would be shattered and Scotland’s economy would descend into chaos.

“The choice facing voters is crystal clear – referendum or recovery. If pro-UK voters unite and use their party list vote on the peach ballot paper for the Scottish Conservatives, we can stop another referendum and start rebuilding Scotland’s economy.”