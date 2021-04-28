THE SNP has been accused of presiding over the loss of 22,000 jobs in local government since coming to power.

Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union also said the SNP’s refusal to increase council budgets in line with inflation will leave local authorities short-changed by more than £500 million this year.

It said the findings highlight how the SNP has "decimated vital local services".

In the third quarter of 2007, there were 230,000 full-time equivalent local government employees, excluding police and fire roles.

The latest figures for the final quarter of 2020 show the number stood at 208,000 – a reduction of nearly 10 per cent.

Scotland in Union said the local government budget for 2021/22 should have been £12.14 billion if the SNP had passed on real terms rises since 2015/16.

Instead, the budget sits at £11.62bn, more than £500m less.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: "The SNP has taken an axe to local government services.

"It has short-changed councils of £500m for the year ahead and has overseen the loss of 22,000 jobs.

"This would have a devastating impact at any time, but it will be felt more keenly as the country recovers from Covid.

"Local services are needed more than ever, and politicians should be focused on bringing communities together during the difficult years ahead.

"That’s why the SNP should abandon its bid to divide communities and put our recovery at risk with a second independence referendum."

An SNP spokesman said: "This financial year, Scotland's councils will receive a funding package of £11.6bn.

"This will include providing councils with an increase in day-to-day revenue spending of £335.6m.

"In total, councils will receive additional revenue funding of almost £600m to support vital local government services in 2021/22.

"The SNP has protected local authorities from cuts imposed by Westminster to the Scottish Government's resource budget of 7.8 per cent since 2013/14.

"Councils in Scotland have experienced a cash-terms increase of 3.6% between 2013 and 2020.

"Whereas councils in England have suffered at the hands of the Tories with a cash terms reduction in their revenue funding of 14.7%."