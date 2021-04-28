A group of MPs have written to the Home Secretary following a dawn raid on an asylum-seeking family which left a pensioner in hospital.

The eight SNP MPs – all seven Glasgow representatives along with the MP for Cumbernauld – have criticised the practise and say it is ‘immoral’ and an infringement of human rights.

It comes after a raid on a home in the north of Glasgow on April 23, where enforcement officers reportedly threatened a family with deportation.

They are believed to have lived in the UK for four and a half years, after fleeing from Pakistan amid a forced marriage attempt.

A 67-year-old man collapsed during the incident and was taken to hospital, before having to call a local immigration charity for help to get home.

His wife and daughter were said to have been left traumatised and scared, with officers warning them they would be returning.

SNP MPs have questioned whether the Home Office has changed its policy, saying they were led to believe the practice of dawn raids had ceased.

In their letter sent to Priti Patel today, the group said that “more than eight immigration officers arrived an elderly man’s home to detain and deport him” on April 23.

Anne McLaughlin, Stewart McDonald, Chris Stephens, Alison Thewliss, David Linden, Carol Monaghan, Patrick Grady and Stuart McDonald all signed the letter.

They added: “We understand that no prior warning was given to this individual, and the actions can therefore only be described as a ‘dawn raid’.

“This appalling practice, which we had understood should have come to an end some years ago, is unacceptable.”

They said the raids, which are carried out without notice, “has been repeatedly condemned by the people of Glasgow and more widely across Scotland.”

The SNP MPs added: “It is an infringement of basic human rights and an insult to the dignity of those subject to the raids. It is particularly appalling that the UK Government are prepared to deport an elderly man with poor health, and the decision to do this during a global pandemic is nothing short of immoral.”

They have asked Ms Patel to “urgently clarify” if the UK Government has changed its policy, and said they were “already concerned about the impact of lockdown on our asylum-seeker and refugee communities, and the difficulty that Home Office policies have caused many of them in accessing advice and support services.”

The Home Office previously said its Immigration Enforcement officers take the health and wellbeing of those in their care extremely seriously and a full risk assessment and consideration of any vulnerabilities is taken before any enforcement visit.