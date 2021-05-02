Holyrood Distillery

Finally, we can sit in a beer garden once again. The Holyrood Distillery Courtyard Bar is the perfect place to get you back into the world. Returning with a range of drinks from local independent brewers and distillers, visitors can be the first to try new drinks including HolyXXXX Gin – Holyrood Distillery’s latest release. Award-winning Edinburgh caterer Hickory will be providing a menu. There’s a covered and heated seating area for when the weather’s not playing ball.

1-9pm Thursday-Saturday and 12-6pm Sundays. Booking recommended, www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk

Emma Talbot – Ghost Calls

Galleries are back open. This latest exhibition from Dundee Contemporary Arts debuts a new series of work from British artist Emma Talbot after receiving the Max Mara Prize in March last year. Talbot’s work considers complex issues such as feminist theory and storytelling; politics and the natural world; and pertinent questions focusing on our shifting relationships to technology, language and communication.

28 April-8 August. Free (booking essential), www.dca.org.uk/whats-on/event/emma-talbot

Dundee Contemporary Arts, 152 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DY

Night Fever – V&A Dundee

The V&A in Dundee reopens with this exclusive exhibition on the history of nightclub design. Whether it’s been one year or 40 since you last stepped into a nightclub, this exhibition is sure to bring back some memories. Following the evolution of nightclubs from the 1960s to today, this exhibition is the first large-scale examination of the relationship between club culture and design. Although the exhibition covers nightclubs from across the globe, there’s a section on Scotland’s unique and distinct club culture.

Open Friday-Monday from 10am-5pm. Tickets from £6 (advanced booking required), www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/night-fever-designing-club-culture

John Byrne at 80

As the Glasgow Print Studio reopens its doors, they have extended their exhibition John Byrne at 80 until the first of June. The retrospective showcases works in print by the playwright, writer and artist. The works have all been produced at Glasgow Print Studio and also include a selection of new a hand-coloured screenprints.

1 May-1 June. Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm. Free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate 103, Glasgow G1 5HD, www.gpsart.co.uk/email/email_fa/index.html

Fore Play Crazy Golf

For something a bit different, check out Fore Play Crazy Golf which has a fun, locally-inspired course. Once the competition is over, head to their covered and heated cocktail garden for drinks or food, provided by Loaded.

Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 12.30-10pm. Tickets from £25 (must be booked online) Fore Play Crazy Golf, 124 Portman Street, Glasgow, G41 1EJ, https://foreplaycrazygolf.co.uk/home/

The Black Edition

The last exhibition in their current location, the Black Edition was originally slated for November but will now run until May before moving to their new location. The exhibition features the work of over 50 photographers inspired by the theme of black.

27 April-8 May. Free. 140 Sauchiehall Street, The Savoy Centre, Glasgow

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Ghosts

If you’re still enjoying a daily walk post-lockdown, Ghosts is sure to add something extra to your daily saunter. Download the app, plug in your headphones and enjoy the storytelling experience as it guides you through the heart of Glasgow. Accompanied by visuals and performed by actors from the National Theatre of Scotland, take an atmospheric journey through the streets of the Merchant City down to the River Clyde.

26 April-9 May. Tickets from £4.99, www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/ghosts#overview

Charlotte Cohen