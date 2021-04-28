The UK Government has announced it has appointed a new independent adviser on ministerial standards.

Crossbencher Lord Christopher Geidt will serve as the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests from today, and will begin looking at the funding of the revamp to Mr Johnson's flat.

The announcement comes just half an hour before Prime Minister's Questions is due to begin, where Mr Johnson is expected to face a barrage of questions over allegations of cronyism and funding of the revamp to No.11 Downing Street, where Mr Johnson lives with his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred.

Lord Geidt's appointment comes five months after the resignation of his predecessor, Sir Alex allan, who quit in November.

Sir Alex resigned over the handling of the inquiry into bullying claims against Priti Patel, after he concluded she had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her” while Mr Johnson cleared her of wrongdoing.

A statement from No.10 read: "The Prime Minister is grateful for Lord Geidt’s willingness to assume this important role, and for the particular contribution it will make to the maintenance of the integrity of the Ministerial Code.

"Consistent with the new terms of reference for the role of Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, and subsequent to the Cabinet Secretary’s evidence to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday, the Prime Minister and Lord Geidt have agreed that Lord Geidt will begin by ascertaining the facts surrounding the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and advise the Prime Minister on any further registration of interests that may be needed.

"In doing this, Lord Geidt will draw on the work presently being undertaken by the Cabinet Secretary, to coincide with the publication of a new List of Ministers’ Interests."