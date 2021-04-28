AGRI-TOURISM has become a growing trend among Scots looking for a rural staycation. City dwellers, in particular, are finding comfort in farm stays with the need for open spaces, fresh air and nature high on everyone’s post-lockdown agenda. If you’re looking for a holiday with a difference this summer, staying on a working farm has never looked so appealing thanks to these quirky accommodation options. There’s nothing like a few farmyard neighbours, freshly-grown produce and farm tour experiences to rekindle an appreciation of the outdoors.



THE LOFT

Moray Speyside

For those more invested in a glamping experience, The Loft offers a selection of cosy cabins and wigwams, many with the added benefit of a hot tub. Found in Moray in Speyside, the glamping accommodation at The Loft is conveniently close to scenic beaches and historic sites for adults, kids and four-legged friends to explore.

Victoria Butler, who runs the farm with her husband Grigor, says: “We are still a working farm (we grow barley for the famous Speyside whisky) and provide grazing for sheep. We also have our four micro goat herds – they are really popular with guests and we do goat-feeding sessions, when restrictions permit.

"We have trails around the farm for exploring and walking, giving a great sense of freedom and space onsite.”

theloft.co.uk



OLD LECKIE FARM

Stirling

Just seven miles west of Stirling, at the foot of the Gargunnock Hills, Old Leckie is a small, 300-acre family farm. Guests can stay in three-bedroom self-catering accommodation – within the old coachman’s quarters in an 18th-century A-listed steading.

Your farmyard neighbours include cows, sheep, chickens and pigs, with ancient trees, hidden bridges and waterfalls close by. Alison Younger, who runs Old Leckie with her husband and three young children, says: “We had deliberately shifted to a model of trying to promote the farm itself and what we do with the farm tours and the holiday accommodation.

"I’m confident demand for the farm stays will be high this summer as soon as the travel restrictions are relaxed.”

oldleckie.co.uk



LENNOX OF LOMOND

Luss, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park

Choose from cosy farm cottages or kick back and embrace your countryside surroundings by glamping at Lennox of Lomond in Luss.

Established in 1750, the farm has seen 11 generations of the Lennox family running it on the western shores of Loch Lomond. The self-catering cottages are equipped with homely comforts for a holiday away.

Or if camping is more to your taste, the luxury glamping options on offer at the farm come complete with private hot tub, scenic views, and trendy interiors with plenty to explore on your doorstep. Lennox of Lomond is a popular attraction for visitors thanks to its quad bike trailer tour around the farm, visiting the resident sheep, and, if you’re lucky, the newborn lambs.

shemoreonlochlomond.com

READ MORE: Staycation in Scotland: 6 beautiful Scottish Island escapes



MONACHYLE MHOR

Perthshire

For a luxurious rural retreat, Monachyle Mhor is an 18th-century farmhouse that’s been meticulously converted into a charming boutique hotel, nestled within Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

“We’ve always been a farm,” says chef Tom Lewis, who runs the hotel with his family. “We’re really farmers who have diversified. Sourcing our food seasonally and locally is just how we eat.”

The hotel and restaurant sit within 2,000 acres, boasting views across Lochs Voil and Doine. If restrictions allow later in the year, hotel guests may be invited on farm tours to learn more about the animals and produce. Along with the hotel, the farm has a stylish cabin, wagon, farmhouse and an architectural treat aptly named In The Trees.

monachylemhor.net/stay



BOUTIQUE FARM BOTHIES

Aberdeenshire

The east coast is not without its splendour. If you’re looking for a comfortable yet authentic farm stay experience, Boutique Farm Bothies in Aberdeenshire is a popular choice.

James and Jane Foad breed sheep, grow strawberries, and also barley for malting whisky on their rural farm.

“Our bothies use authentic agricultural materials for their builds and each is bespoke and individual,” Jane tells us.

“I think our guests really enjoy relaxing and taking the time to boil the kettle over the wood-fired stove or stoke the fire on the wood-fired hot tub while we busy away on the farm around them.

"They have a window into our farming life and have a chance to sample our homegrown strawberries, visit the lambing shed during April and May to meet the newborn lambs (above right), or go on a whisky tour at The Glenlivet to see how our barley ends up in their bottles.”

boutiquefarmbothies.co.uk



GUARDSWELL FARM

Perthshire

The epitome of Scandi cool, Guardswell Farm has a collection of rustic farmhouse cottages and huts overlooking the Perthshire countryside.

The 150-acre grassland farm enjoys panoramic views from north of Dundee, along the River Tay, over to north Fife. The choice of accommodation is eco-considered in its design – from locally-grown and milled wood cladding, the sheep wool insulation to little details such as homemade soap.

“Guardswell is somewhere people can visit to slow down, relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures,” says Anna Lamotte, who together with her family runs the multi-purpose rural venue. “As long as we’re doing that, we’ll be a happy family business.”

guardswell.co.uk/stay

Always check the latest restrictions relating to Covid-19 before travelling at gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19