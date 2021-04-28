Seven businesses in Scotland have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
The list, which was published by the HMRC, details people and businesses who have been given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
HMRC's Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) routinely releases the information of those who made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000.
This list is updated every three months and the information is deleted after one year.
The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published.
Here are the Scottish businesses named and shamed by HMRC:
George William Reid
Business, trade, occupation: Accountant
Address: Formerly of 42A Prestwick Road, Ayr, KA8 8LB
Period of default: April 6 2012 to April 5 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £296,086.26
Total amount of penalties charged: £159,146.34
*Formerly trading as ‘G W Reid Associates’
Richard McNeill
Business, trade, occupation: Kitchen and bathroom fitter
Address: Formerly of Unit 2, 101 High Street, Bonnyrigg, EH19 2ET
Period of default: April 1 2013 to April 5 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £132,180.35
Total amount of penalties charged: £62,785.65
*Formerly trading as ‘KC Kitchens and Bathrooms’
Stericile Ltd
Business, trade, occupation: Manufacture of pesticides and agrochemicals
Address: Formerly of 25b St James Ave, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, G74 5QD and 1/1 169 Elderslie Street, Glasgow, G3 7JR
Period of default: June 1 2017 to May 31 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £95,592
Total amount of penalties charged: £66,941.40
Campbell Gellatly Crawford
Business, trade, occupation: Buying and selling cars at auction
Address: 31 Whiteloch Road, Macmerry, Tranet, EH33 1PF and formerly of 31/8 Kingsknowe Road North, Edinburgh, EH14 2BN
Period of default: April 6 2012 to April 5 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £36,198.81
Total amount of penalties charged: £36,198.81
Robin John Jones
Business, trade, occupation: HGV driver
Address: 41 Glen Avenue, Logan, Cumnock, KA18 3HF
Period of default: June 15 2019 to June 15 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £34,607
Total amount of penalties charged: £14,534.94
Trawlpac International Limited
Business, trade, occupation: Purchase and supply of shellfish and seafood
Address: Unit 4/5, 121 Barfillan Drive, Craigton Industrial Estate, Glasgow, G52 1BD
Period of default: April 6 2013 to April 5 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,768
Total amount of penalties charged: £14,430.08
Samuel Gale
Business, trade, occupation: HGV driver
Address: 214 Blair Avenue, Hurlford, Kilmarnock, KA1 5AS
Period of default: April 5 2019 to April 5 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £26,646
Total amount of penalties charged: £11,191.32
