Seven businesses in Scotland have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.

The list, which was published by the HMRC, details people and businesses who have been given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

HMRC's Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) routinely releases the information of those who made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000.

This list is updated every three months and the information is deleted after one year.

The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published.

READ MORE: The previous list of deliberate tax defaulters

Here are the Scottish businesses named and shamed by HMRC:

George William Reid

Business, trade, occupation: Accountant

Address: Formerly of 42A Prestwick Road, Ayr, KA8 8LB

Period of default: April 6 2012 to April 5 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £296,086.26

Total amount of penalties charged: £159,146.34

*Formerly trading as ‘G W Reid Associates’

Richard McNeill

Business, trade, occupation: Kitchen and bathroom fitter

Address: Formerly of Unit 2, 101 High Street, Bonnyrigg, EH19 2ET

Period of default: April 1 2013 to April 5 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £132,180.35

Total amount of penalties charged: £62,785.65

*Formerly trading as ‘KC Kitchens and Bathrooms’

 

HeraldScotland:

Stericile Ltd

Business, trade, occupation: Manufacture of pesticides and agrochemicals

Address: Formerly of 25b St James Ave, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, G74 5QD and 1/1 169 Elderslie Street, Glasgow, G3 7JR

Period of default: June 1 2017 to May 31 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £95,592

Total amount of penalties charged: £66,941.40

Campbell Gellatly Crawford

Business, trade, occupation: Buying and selling cars at auction

Address: 31 Whiteloch Road, Macmerry, Tranet, EH33 1PF and formerly of 31/8 Kingsknowe Road North, Edinburgh, EH14 2BN

Period of default: April 6 2012 to April 5 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £36,198.81

Total amount of penalties charged: £36,198.81

Robin John Jones

Business, trade, occupation: HGV driver

Address: 41 Glen Avenue, Logan, Cumnock, KA18 3HF

Period of default: June 15 2019 to June 15 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £34,607

Total amount of penalties charged: £14,534.94

Trawlpac International Limited

Business, trade, occupation: Purchase and supply of shellfish and seafood

Address: Unit 4/5, 121 Barfillan Drive, Craigton Industrial Estate, Glasgow, G52 1BD

Period of default: April 6 2013 to April 5 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,768

Total amount of penalties charged: £14,430.08

Samuel Gale

Business, trade, occupation: HGV driver

Address: 214 Blair Avenue, Hurlford, Kilmarnock, KA1 5AS

Period of default: April 5 2019 to April 5 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £26,646

Total amount of penalties charged: £11,191.32