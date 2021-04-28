IAN Blackford stunned MPs when he asked Boris Johnson if he was a "liar" during Prime Minister's Questions.

The SNP Westminster Leader was challenging Mr Johnson over comments he is alleged to have made regarding coronavirus spread, which he denies.

As previously reported, multiple sources have claimed they heard Mr Johnson say he would rather "let the bodies pile high into their thousands" than enforce another lockdown in England. The PM has repeatedly denied this.

During the fiery exchange this afternoon Mr Johnson also fielded questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the topic, as well as about funding for renovations to his flat above No.11 Downing Street.

Mr Blackford said: "People have lost their mothers and fathers, their children.

"NHS Staff have given their all fighting to keep people alive.

"That's why so many people find the Prime Minsiter's remark, that he would rather let the bodies pile high in their thousands than go into lockdown utterly, utterly sickening.

"The BBC and ITV have multiple sources confirming that this is what the Prime Minister said. People are willing to go under oath, Mr Speaker, confirming that the Prime Minister said these exact words, under oath.

"Now, parliamentary rules stop me from saying that the Prime Minister has repeatedly lied to the public over the last week, but can I ask the question, are you a liar Prime Minister?"

House of Commons Speaker sir Lindsay Hoyle said Mr Blackford's comments were "not savoury, and not what we would expect".

Mr Johnson responded: " If he is going to relay that kind of quotation, it is up to him, in a place like Parliament, to produce the author... the person who claims to have heard it, because I can't find them.

"He says that they're willing to go on oath. Perhaps they are somewhere in this building?

"I rather doubt it, because I didn't say those words.

"What I do believe is that a lockdown is a miserable, miserable thing, and I did everything I could to try to protect the British public throughout the pandemic, to protect them from lockdown, but also to protect them from disease."

Labour leader Keir Starmer attacked Mr Johnson over claims he funded a lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat using funds from a Tory party donor, paid via the Conservatives.

He said: “Either the taxpayer paid the initial invoice, or it was the Conservative Party, or it was a private donor, or it was the Prime Minister.”

Responding, Boris Johnson talked about former Labour governments’ spending on the flat and said: “I think people will think it absolutely bizarre that he is focusing on this issue when what people want to know is what plans a Labour government might have to improve the life of people in this country.”

He added: “I would much rather help people get on the property ladder and it’s this Conservative government that has built 244,000 homes in the last year, which is a record over 30 years.”

Mr Starmer said the public “scream at their televisions” for Mr Johnson to “answer the question”, saying: "The Prime Minister hasn’t answered the question, he knows he hasn’t answered the question, he never answers the question.”

The Labour leader reminded Mr Johnson he is required to declare any benefits that relate to his political activities, including loans or credit arrangements, within 28 days.

He added: “He will also know any donation must be recorded in the register of ministers’ interests and, under the law, any donation of over £500 to a political party must be registered and declared. So, the rules are very clear.

“The Electoral Commission now thinks there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offence or offences may have occurred. That’s incredibly serious. Can the Prime Minister tell the House does he believe that any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s flat?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No, I don’t. What I believe has been strained to breaking point is the credulity of the public.”

The Prime Minister argued Sir Keir had failed to put “serious and sensible” questions to him about the pandemic or other issues, noting: “He goes on and on about wallpaper when I’ve told him umpteen times now, I paid for it.”