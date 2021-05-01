What's the story?

The Killing.

It's back?

Yes and no. Sadly, there isn't a new series to enjoy, but for fans of the hit Nordic noir crime drama who fancy a saunter down memory lane all three series of The Killing are due to land on BBC iPlayer.

Anyone expecting to suffer withdrawal symptoms as hit BBC show Line of Duty reaches its finale, might find that a re-watching of the Danish police procedural, which first aired in the UK in 2011, could take the edge off things.

Remind us of the premise?

Sarah Lund, played by Sofie Grabol, is a stone-faced, obsessive detective tasked with solving brutal crimes. Each series follows a murder investigation day-by-day, packed with dark storylines and gripping plot twists.

The queen of jumpers?

That's her. Lund does have a soft spot for practical knitwear.

Are there subtitles?

Ja. Tak. Unless you are fluent in Danish, they do come in handy.

Anything else?

If you gallop through The Killing (that’s 40 episodes), then iPlayer has a meaty European Drama-meets-International Thrillers section that includes other classics, such as The Bridge, Spiral and The Valhalla Murders, as well as true crime series The Investigation.

When can I watch?

The Killing series 1-3 box set is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from today (May 1).