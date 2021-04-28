The home of Manchester United's executive vice-chairman was attacked by masked protestors last week, according to reports.
Sky Sports News reports that a number of demonstrators targeted Ed Woodward's Cheshire home last Thursday, expressing their anger at the proposed involvement in the European Super League.
No-one was home at the time.
It's thought that damage was caused to the gates at the front of the drive - however Cheshire Police have told Sky Sports News they were not alerted to the incident.
It comes as thousands of Manchester United fans protested outside Old Trafford against the Glazer family's ownership.
The club, among with five other English sides, were among the founding members of the failed European Super League.
More follows.
