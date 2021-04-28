Scotland’s weekly coronavirus deaths have fallen slightly once again, according to the latest figures, as restrictions are eased across the country.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 23 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 19 and 25, down one on the previous week.
It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,078.
Of the deaths recorded this week, 18 occurred in hospital, three in care homes and two at home or in a non-institutional setting.
Seven were in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, four were in Lanarkshire, three occurred in both Lothian and Tayside, there were two deaths in Ayrshire & Arran and in Grampian, and a single death was recorded in both Fife and the Forth Valley.
At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in City of Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire – with three each.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the figure provided by the Scottish Government during its daily breifing, which records the number who have died within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
