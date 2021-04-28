Ofcom have dismissed complaints about the BBC's coverage of the Scottish Parliament election after Alex Salmond complained of a “virtual blackout” of his party by the broadcaster.

The Alba Party chief said while not being included in televised Leaders’ Debates is “deplorable”, the lack of coverage has been “even worse”.

Mr Salmond accused the BBC of having “learnt nothing from their blatant bias of 2014”.

The former First Minister confirmed he had not complained to the media regulator regarding other broadcasters’ coverage, as he feels the likes of STV and others have “at least made some attempt at balance”.

Earlier this month, Mr Salmond said he was writing to Ofcom and broadcasters to demand his party was included in televised leaders’ debates – but Alba has not been invited to take part in the first two events.

But Ofcom's election committee has decided that it did not breach Broadcasting Code regulations relating to due impartiality, accuracy and undue prominence of views.

It also decided it did not breach the code in relation to the special impartiality requirements over the broadcasting of elections.

It said: "Broadcasters have editorial freedom in determining the format of election coverage and leaders’ debates.

"Under our Broadcasting Code, election programmes must comply with special impartiality requirements. This means they must preserve due impartiality and include and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views and perspectives.

READ MORE: Salmond welcomes Ofcom probe into BBC's 'hostile' Alba Party coverage

"Broadcasters must also give due weight to the coverage of parties during the election period, taking into account evidence of past electoral support and/or current support.

"In this case – having considered representations from the Alba Party and the BBC – Ofcom’s Election Committee concluded that the BBC’s approach to the format of the Leaders’ Debate (30 March 2021, 7.50pm) and its coverage of the election period more generally, did not raise concerns under Sections Five and Six of our Broadcasting Code."

In reaching its decision the committee considered that the BBC’s approach to considering the Alba Party’s level of current support – including the weight it has placed on an average of opinion poll evidence – "has been reasonable" during the election period so far.

The broadcast regulator said it also took into account that the BBC’s coverage to date has also given "due weight to the significant views and perspectives" held by the Alba Party.

It also considered that at the time of the Leaders’ Debate, the Alba Party was a "very new party, having only launched four days earlier".

It took into account that the Alba Party was discussed in linked BBC programmes broadcast immediately before and after the Leaders’ Debate.

And Ofcom said the Alba Party received "extensive coverage" by the BBC on the date of its manifesto launch, including about its ambition to secure a supermajority for Scottish independence through regional list seats.

It added: "Given the level of current support for political parties is, by its nature, dynamic, the BBC would need to assess the issues afresh to determine what level of coverage, if any, should be provided to the Alba Party in its planned second debate, or in any programmes linked to it."

Mr Salmond, in his complaint said: "On the odd occasion when they deign to interview Alba representatives, the tone of the interviews has been unremittingly hostile.

“Aggressive questioning is perfectly acceptable if part of a range of coverage. However, inaccurate smearing is quite another when it dominates the few interviews BBC apparatchiks deign to grant Alba.”

A BBC spokesman said after the complaint: “We believe that, to date, we have provided the Alba Party with appropriate and proportionate coverage. We have supplied Ofcom with information on our coverage ahead of the meeting of their Election Committee.”

The row escalated last week after an appearance by Mr Salmond on BBC Scotland’s The Nine following the launch of the Alba Party manifesto.

In response to questions about previous behaviour the former first minister insisted that “most fair-minded people don’t appreciate the constant attempts by the BBC to re-try the case” in which he was cleared of all criminal charges against him.