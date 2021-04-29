Edinburgh Castle will reopen its doors to visitors tomorrow as covid restrictions ease.

The castle is one of over 20 ticketed sites managed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) that will reopen across Scotland on April 30, with tickets going on sale on a pre-booked basis to the public earlier this month.

This includes some of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites including Stirling Castle, Linlithgow Palace, Urquhart Castle, St Andrews Castle, and Melrose Abbey.

At Edinburgh Castle the Honours of Scotland are set to go on public display again and will be able to be viewed socially distanced with a new queuing system implemented in Crown Square to manage access.

The Honours, which includes the Crown and Sceptre of Scotland, were first used to crown Mary, Queen of Scots and were famously hidden after the Act of Union in 1707, until they were rediscovered many years later by the author Walter Scott.

The new covid measures at the Honours follows other innovations at the site, including the introduction of painted circles around the world famous one o’clock gun as well as the use of QR codes and new audio guides to continue to tell the story of one of Scotland’s most iconic sites.

As of tomorrow, 70% of Historic Environment Scotland’s sites will be open up to the public, including ticketed and over 200 free to access sites. Further ticketed sites are due to reopen on a rolling basis over the upcoming months.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said:“Our heritage sites are home to over 5,000 years of history and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back once more, so they can once again experience Scotland’s history.

“As before, there will be measures in place to facilitate social distancing, as well as new innovations to the visitor experience including new audio tours and digital content.

“We know how much people enjoy being able to access heritage sites, and we’ve worked hard to provide a mix of sites across the country, with over 70% of our sites opening up on the 30th and many others on a phased basis over the next few months.

“On the eve of what is a historic reopening, it’s been great to be at the castle to see all the hard work of the teams coming to fruition as we get ready to welcome visitors once more.”

As before, safety measures will be in place, with visitors wearing face coverings in indoor spaces and some enclosed spaces, where social distancing can’t be easily maintained, not accessible.

There will also be an initial capacity management on numbers, one-way systems will be in place in some locations and visitors being asked to use contactless payment where possible.

Tickets should be booked online in advance from the HES website. To book tickets and for more information on further HES sites reopening visit: restarthistory.scot