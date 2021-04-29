NICOLA Sturgeon has effectively ruled out Indyref2 taking place this year after plans have been left off a list of key actions a re-elected SNP Government will take within the first 100 days of office.

The First Minister has insisted that a second vote for independence will not take place until the Covid crisis has been dealt with.

Ahead of presenting the SNP Government’s referendum bill to Holyrood before the election, Constitution Secretary Mike Russell pledged a re-run of the 2014 referendum would be held “at the conclusion of the pandemic” - but that has been contradicted by the absence of the policy from the immediate priority list.

Ms Sturgeon has drawn up a plan of key actions a re-elected SNP Government would take within 100 days, with no mention of a referendum.

If a vote on independence is to take place by the end of the year, plans would realistically need to be in place by the end of the summer.

READ MORE: SNP accused of confusion on Europe as Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Russell at odds

The SNP's immediate priority list includes delivering a pay rise for NHS workers, publishing an NHS recovery plan, opening the first three fast-track cancer diagnostic centres and taking the first steps in removing dental charges and setting up a National Care Service.

The SNP also wants to launch its £10 million ‘Scotland Loves Local’ scheme within the first 100 of office, if returned to power and a £25 million tourism fund – including vouchers for days out and short breaks for carers, people with disabilities and families on low incomes.

The party will bring forward a £20 million summer programme of help for pupils and fund councils to increase teacher numbers by 1,000 and classroom assistants by 500.

Within the first 100 days of a re-elected SNP Government, ministers will introduce free school lunches for Primary 4 children as the first step to delivering free school breakfasts and lunches for all primary school pupils.

The SNP will also deliver around 5,000 more short, industry-focussed courses to help young people train for jobs in key industries and set up new summer student support hardship fund of £20 million for students unable to find work in the months they do not receive student support and begin a review of the future of summer student support.

READ MORE: Scottish election: Savanta Comres poll predicts SNP losing seats

Launching the plan on a visit to Aberdeenshire, Ms Sturgeon said: “This 100 day plan demonstrates the SNP is the only party that is serious about government and serious about helping people in Scotland through these difficult times.

“In seven days' time, it is only by voting SNP that people can ensure the experienced leadership required to keep Scotland in safe hands.

“By backing the SNP with both votes, Scotland will be able to make real progress through and out of the pandemic in the first 100 days with a pay rise for NHS workers, new cancer centres opened, support for small businesses to go digital, new training courses to help young people into jobs and immediate action to tackle the climate crisis.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon unveils SNP manifesto commitment to Indyref2

She added: “We’ll take urgent action to support children, families and young people - completing the roll-out of 1140 hours of free childcare, expanding free school meals, paying the first instalment of the expanded £1billion Scottish Attainment Fund and introducing the legal changes to extend free bus travel to everyone under 22 years old.

“We will also start work on longer term challenges, establishing a new Council for Economic Transformation, taking the first steps toward establishing a National Care Service and beginning work on a minimum income guarantee.”