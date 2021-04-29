Hundreds of homeless people are receiving their first Covid-19 vaccinations in Glasgow thanks to a major mobile operation.

Teams of nurses are visiting temporary accommodation and support services to provide injections in a bid to reach people whose transient and often chaotic lifestyles would have hindered attendance at vaccination centres.

Glasgow's Health & Social Care Partnership (GCHSCP) is co-ordinating the huge logistical operation with nurses from the city's Homeless Health Outreach Service carrying out vaccinations at up to 50 locations across the city including, the Homeless Services centre in Hunter Street and the city's Homeless Hub in Argyle Street.

The homeless vaccination outreach programme is ongoing until the end of this week and is also being offered to asylum seekers in the city who have been provided with translated information and support services.

So far almost 550 people in total have been vaccinated as part of the proactive approach.

Jim McBride, Head of Glasgow's Homeless Services, said: "It's important that homeless people get access to Covid-19 vaccinations for their own protection and that of the wider community.

"We don't want anyone in society to fall through the net, and reaching people with chaotic and transient lifestyles via the usual appointment system could have been problematic.

"Taking the vaccine to our service users, many of whom have underlying health issues, has proved much more efficient and, I'm happy to say, it has resulted in good take-up of vaccinations.

"Our Homeless Health Outreach team has been providing health and social care services to homeless people accommodated in hotels and other temporary accommodation throughout the pandemic. This is an extension of that care provision for this vulnerable group.

"Vaccinations are continuing and people will be offered the second dose within 12 weeks of their first one."