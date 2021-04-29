Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin has taken to Twitter to slam hospitality restrictions which he says are a joke.
Posting on his social media account, the chef said he could not see the sense in having to close their doors at 8pm and not able to serve alcohol while it was permitted for a longer period of time outdoors.
Restaurants are only able to serve six people from two households indoors under an 8 pm curfew, with a total ban on serving alcohol.
The hospitality restrictions in Scotland are beyond a joke. Why do we have to close at 8pm with no alcohol. Makes zero sense.. BUT u can drink outside all day until 10pm & use toilet indoors.. WHO’s idea is this. Save Scottish hospitality pls! pic.twitter.com/0GlYegBfvl— Tom Kitchin (@TomKitchin) April 29, 2021
His comments come just days after Scotland's bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen but with restrictions in place.
Kitchin owns several restaurants including Edinburgh's famous The Kitchin at Leith shore, which was awarded a Michelin Star in 2007.
Read more: Glasgow's Ubiquitous Chip finally reopens its doors for 50th anniversary
Kitchin trained at Gleneagles Hotel and worked under chefs including Pierre Koffmann, Guy Savoy and Alain Ducasse, learning his trade in London, France, Monaco and Scotland.
In 2006 he became the youngest chef in Scotland to receive a Michelin star six months after opening The Kitchin.
He added to his restaurant portfolio with the addion of Capital eateries The Scran and Scalle and Southside Scran.
In 2018 he opened his first venture outside Edinburgh, The Bonnie Badger in Gullane, East Lothian.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment