Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin has taken to Twitter to slam hospitality restrictions which he says are a joke.

Posting on his social media account, the chef said he could not see the sense in having to close their doors at 8pm and not able to serve alcohol while it was permitted for a longer period of time outdoors.

Restaurants are only able to serve six people from two households indoors under an 8 pm curfew, with a total ban on serving alcohol.

His comments come just days after Scotland's bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen but with restrictions in place.

Kitchin owns several restaurants including Edinburgh's famous The Kitchin at Leith shore, which was awarded a Michelin Star in 2007.

Kitchin trained at Gleneagles Hotel and worked under chefs including Pierre Koffmann, Guy Savoy and Alain Ducasse, learning his trade in London, France, Monaco and Scotland.

In 2006 he became the youngest chef in Scotland to receive a Michelin star six months after opening The Kitchin. 

He added to his restaurant portfolio with the addion of Capital eateries The Scran and Scalle and Southside Scran.

In 2018 he opened his first venture outside Edinburgh, The Bonnie Badger in Gullane, East Lothian.