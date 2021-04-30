Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has faced Brian Taylor's grilling questions in the latest episode of The Herald's political podcast.

The Glasgow politician is the latest to appear on The Brian Taylor Podcast, following interviews with party leaders including Douglas Ross, Patrick Harvie and Alex Salmond.

Former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor questions Mr Sarwar on the topic of progressive taxation, his pledge to invest "billions of pounds of unallocated money" into Covid-19 recovery, as well as his stance on Scottish independence.

In the 35-minute episode, Mr Sarwar emphasises that he "absolutely" considers himself a socialist and adds that Scotland needs "fundamental reform in our economic and social model".

How can I listen?

Don't worry, there are a few ways you can listen to the episode.

Apple Podcasts

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts - if you have an iPhone, iPad, Macbook or another Apple product, download the Apple Podcasts app.

Either click the button above or click this link to be directed straight to our podcast home and get the latest episode.

Make sure you hit the subscribe button and be instantly notified whenever we publish a new episode.

Spotify

This podcast is also available on Spotify. This can be accessed via all devices, either through the Spotify app or the web player.

Click this link to head straight to our homepage on Spotify and get the latest episode.

And make sure you follow the show and add us to your library - that way, you'll never miss an episode, and will get notified when there's a new show available.

Amazon Music

Great news for smart speaker owners - we're bringing you The Brian Taylor Podcast straight to Amazon music.

This means you can access it on your Amazon Alexa speaker or any other Amazon device.

Follow the podcast here.

Acast

If you don't have Apple Podcasts or Spotify, don't worry. There's still a way to hear Brian's unrivalled political chatter.

You can listen on the Acast player here.