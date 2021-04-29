ON Thursday 22nd April, we celebrated Earth Day 2021. This year’s theme is ‘Restore Our Earth’, which focuses on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovation.

It is up to each and every one of us to help Restore Our Earth, not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live in it.

We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health and happiness. A healthy planet is not an option — it is a necessity.

More than 1 billion people in 192 countries now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Today, The Herald invites you to be a part of Earth Day and to support further climate action across the globe.

We’ve had a fantastic response to our ‘Draw your Future World’ project from Herald readers and their families and you can see a selection of these below. 

Thank you to everyone who took part and to our sponsors: CGI, WWF, HALO Urban Regeneration, Sustrans and Zero Waste Scotland

Submitted from Primary 5, Craighead Primary School, Milton of Campsie 

We also loved seeing your entries on social media: 