ON Thursday 22nd April, we celebrated Earth Day 2021. This year’s theme is ‘Restore Our Earth’, which focuses on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovation.
It is up to each and every one of us to help Restore Our Earth, not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live in it.
We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health and happiness. A healthy planet is not an option — it is a necessity.
More than 1 billion people in 192 countries now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Today, The Herald invites you to be a part of Earth Day and to support further climate action across the globe.
We’ve had a fantastic response to our ‘Draw your Future World’ project from Herald readers and their families and you can see a selection of these below.
Thank you to everyone who took part and to our sponsors: CGI, WWF, HALO Urban Regeneration, Sustrans and Zero Waste Scotland.
Submitted from Primary 5, Craighead Primary School, Milton of Campsie
We also loved seeing your entries on social media:
Primary 6M & Miss Hamilton have created posters on what they hope their future world will look like as part of #EarthDay21 @heraldscotland ! 💜🌍💜 The children were full of ideas on how to protect our planet and their role in it #accountability #ClimateAction @Wester_Cleddens pic.twitter.com/cbc3O3cbeA— Mrs Harvey (@mrsharvey6789) April 22, 2021
Team P7 We have had an amazing Earth Day 🌎— Craighead Primary (@CraigheadPS) April 22, 2021
We designed ‘Our Future World’, litter picked around the school, held a healthy debate ‘for’ and ‘against’ making a change and created our own Earth Day Haiku poems.
We have had a blast 🌎♥️#teamcps @Heraldscotland #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/6OS5yznUWS
We designed ‘Our Future World’, litter picked around the school, held a healthy debate ‘for’ and ‘against’ making a change and created our own Earth Day Haiku poems.— Craighead Primary (@CraigheadPS) April 22, 2021
We have had a blast 🌎♥️#teamcps @Heraldscotland #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/VlchXHrzV7
Team P7 We have had an amazing Earth Day 🌎— Craighead Primary (@CraigheadPS) April 22, 2021
We designed ‘Our Future World’, litter picked around the school, held a healthy debate ‘for’ and ‘against’ making a change and created our own Earth Day Haiku poems.
We have had a blast 🌎♥️#teamcps @Heraldscotland #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/VlchXHrzV7
Team P7 We have had an amazing Earth Day 🌎— Craighead Primary (@CraigheadPS) April 22, 2021
We designed ‘Our Future World’, litter picked around the school, held a healthy debate ‘for’ and ‘against’ making a change and created our own Earth Day Haiku poems.
We have had a blast 🌎♥️#teamcps @Heraldscotland #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/0AFyiQS7eM
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.