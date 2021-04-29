A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged after allegedly throwing eggs at an elderly woman.
The child allegedly launched the eggs towards the 86-year-old in the Netherton area of Wishaw on Sunday.
Detectives said that the pensioner was left "shaken" by thel alleged ordeal.
The boy has been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an appeal for witnesses to an incident in the Netherton area of Wishaw on Sunday, April 25, a 12-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with this."
