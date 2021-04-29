Prince William and Kate are marking their 10th anniversary today and it's hard to believe that it's been a decade since we tuned into see them exchange their vows on the day that was a national bank holiday.

The couple will be celebrating in private with their three children - a far cry from their royal wedding, which was a grand celebration featuring two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony!

Here we have take a look back on their happy day and relationship:

They first set eyes on each other when she wowed him with a revealing outfit on a fashion show catwalk when they were both students at St Andrews university.

William’s private proposal to his former flatmate happened during a romantic holiday to Kenya, when he smuggled his late mother’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring in his backpack to surprise his long-term girlfriend.

Five months later, nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised wedding ceremony on April 29, 2011 – with the worldwide television audience estimated to be two billion.

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

Made of ivory and white satin gazar, the skirt of Kate’s bridal gown resembled “an opening flower” with white satin gazar arches and pleats.

The train measured just 2.7 metres – modest in comparison to many previous royal brides.

In keeping with tradition, the Queen gave grandson William a title as a gift on the morning of his wedding.

He was made the Duke of Cambridge, the Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus, with Kate becoming HRH Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Strathearn and Baroness Carrickfergus – and a future Queen –after saying her vows.

To mark the occasion, the BBC will broadcast a documentary tomorrow night. Figures such as David Cameron and former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams will be two of the voices heard in the hour-long special,

A group of friends who met Princes William and Harry during an impromptu walkabout before the wedding will also appear in the documentary

A fundraiser who walked 55 miles in a suit of armour as well as couples from around the country who were married on the same day as William, will also contribute to the programme, titled Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember.

Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, at a ceremony held in Westminster Abbey.

The pair had been together as a couple for eight years and had announced their engagement on November 16, 2010.

More than 5,000 street parties were held throughout the UK to celebrate the royal wedding and as many as one million people lined the route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the couple on their wedding day.

Inside Westminster Abbey, an avenue of trees lined the red carpet up to the altar and 2,000 guests watched the historic ceremony, performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury,

During the service, William told Kate she looked “beautiful” and joked to his father-in-law: “We’re supposed to have just a small family affair”.

Much attention was given to Kate’s sister, Pippa, for her figure-hugging bridesmaid dress, with a Facebook page set up in honour of her derriere.

After the service, the newlyweds travelled in an open-top carriage for the 15-minute journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. He later drove her back to Clarence House at the wheel of his father’s classic blue Aston Martin after a buffet reception for 650 guests at the Palace.

A yellow RAF Sea King rescue helicopter flew overhead as a surprise for William, who at the time was a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot.

An evening do for 300 guests at the Palace, hosted by Prince Charles, followed – with Kate switching into another Sarah Burton gown.

Two years after their wedding, William and Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George.

He was followed by Princess Charlotte two years later and then Prince Louis in 2018.