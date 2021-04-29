BORIS Johnson has declared that he ‘loves John Lewis’ and there is nothing ‘to see here’ amid further questions about the funding of his Downing Street flat revamp.

The Prime Minster dismissed the claims of impropriety around the funding of the flat as a “farrago of nonsense” when asked by reporters.

He has come under fire for repeatedly refusing to say who initially paid for the renovations to the flat, above No.11, after leaked emails showed a donation to the Conservative Party, which is reported to have paid for the work.

It has also been reported that Mr Johnson considered setting up a charitable trust to fund the renovations, with the Tory donor poised to become the chairman.

His former senior adviser Dominic Cummings said last week that he told Mr Johnson the idea was “unethical, foolish and possibly illegal”.

There are now three separate investigations running into the funding arrangements, with the Electoral Commission, head of the civil service Simon Case and a new ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt all looking into it.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a school in London today, Mr Johnson said the questions over the revamp were a “farrago of nonsense”, vowing to comply with the Electoral Commission probe.

He said: “I don’t think there’s anything to see here” despite the watchdog saying there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence or offences have occurred.

He added: “We will comply with whatever they want, and I don’t think there is anything to see here, or worry about.”

The upmarket overhaul of his residence, which he shares with fiancée Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred, was reportedly inspired by a desire to get rid of the “John Lewis nightmare” left by former PM Theresa May.

However Mr Johnson said: “The one thing I object to in this whole farrago of nonsense is I love John Lewis.”

He declined to commit to immediately publish in full any findings from newly appointed ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt as he carries his own review into whether any donations were properly declared.

The refusal led to renewed criticism from Labour, who were already objecting to the arrangement because the Prime Minister remains the “ultimate arbiter” of the code, meaning he “effectively marks his own homework”.

Lord Geidt was appointed to the position on Wednesday, five months after the resignation of his predecessor Sir Alex Allan.

Sir Alex quit in response to Mr Johnson standing by Priti Patel despite an investigation finding the Home Secretary’s conduct “amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying”.

Lord Geidt does not have the power to launch his own investigations and No 10 confirmed that the Prime Minister remains the final adjudicator of any breaches.

Labour’s shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves said: “The Prime Minister can’t be judge and jury on his ministers’ – or indeed his own – behaviour.

“The Prime Minister shouldn’t be able to block investigations into his ministers or himself when breaking the ministerial code.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the situation was getting “a bit farcical” as he urged Mr Johnson to “answer a very simple question” on who initially paid for the refurbishments, adding: “What is he hiding?”

Lord Geidt has been tasked with “ascertaining the facts surrounding” the renovation and advising Mr Johnson “on any further registration of interests that may be needed”.

Mr Johnson has said he “personally” paid for the renovations but has refused to say whether he received an initial donation from the Conservative Party to cover the costs, reported to be up to £200,000.

The SNP has called for Mr Johnson and the Conservative party to ‘retain and publish’all correspondence relating to the renovation, after reports that Government sources were concerned there could be a “paper trail” at Tory party headquarters.

The party’s Westminster deputy Kirsten Oswald said she was concerned there may be a “shredding operation” going on at Conservative HQ.

She said: “It is crucial that the Prime Minister and Tory HQ retain and immediately publish all correspondence relating to the dodgy donor 'cash for curtains' flat renovation. There must be full disclosure, and officials must step in if required to stop any Tory shredding operation.

"Boris Johnson has already broken his word by failing to publish his text and email correspondence on covid contracts after the James Dyson affair - despite promising parliament he would do so immediately. It begs the question - what else is Boris Johnson hiding?

"This Tory government reeks of cronyism and it is clear they are only in it for themselves. Scotland can do so much better than this. Next week voters can show Boris Johnson's Tories that they are neither untouchable or above the rules we all have to obey."