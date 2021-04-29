HeraldScotland:

It might seem strange that the redecoration of Boris Johnson’s flat - which he paid for himself - is being talked of as a resignation issue. 

You might’ve thought his dithering over lockdown, which may have caused thousands of unnecessary deaths, would be a more serious matter than what is now being called “cash-for-curtains”.

But we know from recent Scottish history that it’s often the most apparently trivial issues that do the most damage.

To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.

Sign up here.