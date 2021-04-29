The family of a cyclist whose body was found three years after he vanished say they “still need answers” as he is laid to rest.

Grandfather Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, went missing aged 63 in 2017 while on a long charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William.

His remains were only discovered in January this year near a farm at the Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute.

Two men, both aged 29, had been arrested several weeks before the discovery in connection with his disappearance and were released pending further inquiries.

Mr Parsons’ family will pay their final respects at Stirling Crematorium on Thursday afternoon but have urged the public to come forward with information to get the "closure" they are desperate for.

In a statement on behalf of the family, his son Mike said: “The last three and a half years have been incredibly hard for us as a family and for all those who knew my dad.

“We have been left devastated by what has happened to my dad.

“As we come together as a family today to celebrate my dad’s life and to say our final goodbyes, we hope we can begin to come to terms with his death.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you for the support given and condolences passed from our friends and family, many of whom have been unable to attend today.

“We still need answers to many questions surrounding my dad’s death so I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need.”

Mr Parsons, who spent more than two decades in the Navy, was last seen at around 11.30pm on October 2, 2017, outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel as he travelled south on the A82.

He had left his home on Friday, September 29.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“It is imperative that we get answers for Anthony’s family who have been through many years of heartbreak and distress, which still continues despite Anthony finally being found and being laid to rest today.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr Parsons can contact the Major Investigation Team on 0141 305 4510 or through the team’s online public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S34-PO1 .

Information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.