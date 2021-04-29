Nicola Sturgeon has urged people in Scotland to donate to charities supporting India in fighting the deadly second wave of the virus.
The First Minister tweeted in support of the Indian people, who are facing a spiralling coronavirus crisis.
Ms Sturgeon retweeted the Disasters Emergency Committe’s (DEC) appeal for donations.
The money will provide medical supplies, treatment facilities and logistics support to the overwhelmed health services.
She wrote: “The Covid situation in India is a human tragedy. Please donate to the @DECScotland appeal if you can.”
DEC in Scotland had tweeted on Wednesday: “The speed at which #COVID19 has spread through #India has shocked us all. We're extending our Coronavirus Appeal to help the most vulnerable there. Please help with a donation now.”
The recent spike in cases has left the Indian health system unable to cope, with oxygen shortages and overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
The UK has sent more vital oxygen equipment to India, with ministers describing the spiralling coronavirus crisis there as “harrowing”.
The Foreign Office said that three oxygen generation units the size of shipping containers will be sent from surplus stocks in Northern Ireland to help the country tackle the virus.
It follows the UK sending 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators to the country, with the first shipment arriving in Delhi on Tuesday.
Yesterday, Dehli’s crematoriums were forced to build makeshift funeral pyres as the death toll in the country surpassed 200,000.
India is currently counting more than 300,000 new infections a day, as a new variant of the virus is suspected to have contributed to the surge.
Donations can be made at DEC's website.
