A MAN who was left fighting for his life after becoming trapped under a van in Montrose has died from his injuries, police have confirmed.
The 44-year-old has been working underneath a Citroen Relay van when the vehicle moved, causing him to become trapped, on Thursday, April 22 around 4.10pm on Ferry Road.
He was rushed to Nine wells Hospital in Dundee, but he unfortunately died six days later on Wednesday, April 28.
He has been named as Dariusz Zamylko from Montrose.
Last week officers appealed for witnesses when they said Mr Zamylko's injuries were "serious".
A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: "Police in Montrose can confirm that a 44-year-old man has died after becoming trapped under a vehicle around 4.10pm on Thursday, 22 April on Ferry Road.
"He can be named as Dariusz Zamylko from Montrose.
"Dariusz was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he died on Wednesday, 28 April."
