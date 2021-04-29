Scot Squad: the Chief Does Democracy

THERE should have been an alert beforehand: “Warning: the following programme contains scenes of Scottish politicians giggling, which some viewers might find disturbing.”

Yes, it is that time in the electoral cycle again when BBC Scotland sends a comic in to do a journalist’s job. First it was Gary: Tank Commander, then Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (Jack Docherty) came along to make the gig his own.

Politicians lining up to laugh and be laughed at – it is not something you could imagine happening in England. It is rather to the credit of Scotland and her politicians that the party leaders agree to take part. Perhaps they fear being accused of that great Scottish crime of not having a sense of humour. (One leader was conspicuous by his absence. Can you guess who?)

The Chief went on a tour of Scotland, interviewing everyone from a rapper to Brian Taylor, former BBC Scotland political editor. Taylor, now part of The Herald family, was sporting very Blair-like long hair. Get it cut, you hippy.

The wisdom of Mr T aside, how much these interviews added to the sum of knowledge wasn’t clear. But it meant the programme could be padded out to an hour.

What we were here to see were the party leaders. Who would be game for a laugh, and who could wipe the smile off the laughing policeman’s face?

Nicola Sturgeon, an old hand at this game (like the LibDems’ Willie Rennie), was comfortable sparring with the Chief.

“We’re great survivors, you and I,” said the law man.

“Clearly,” replied the SNP leader. “There were points it wasn’t a given that you would still be here.”

“I could say the same about you,” he shot back.

It took a while for Douglas Ross, sans tie to show what a wild and crazy guy he was, to even begin to look at ease. The Scottish Conservatives leader did manage to crowbar in a Line of Duty reference, though.

Lorna Slater of the Scottish Greens was a mix of earnestness and up for a laugh, while Willie Rennie was good on the likelihood of disappointed LibDem supporters launching a Trumpian invasion of Holyrood. George Galloway, All for Unity, showed he has lost none of that improv talent displayed on Celebrity Big Brother when he recalled the Chief, then just a sergeant, arresting him at Faslane.

Anas Sarwar (also tie-less) came out best. He turned a tad Ben “Little Bit of Politics” Elton at one point. “You’re not used to interviewing someone with brown skin and they’re not a suspect,” he teased.

There were no big laughs, just a series of smile-worthy moments, and the mix of serious topics and comedy made for an odd tone at times. But it was all good-natured, nobody died on their backside, and in its own way the hour was more revealing than another dreary heated debate. All hail the Chief.