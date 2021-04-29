MORE than 170 prominent European writers, artists and cultural figures have called on leaders in Brussels and across the continent to say that an independent Scotland can go back into the EU.

The letter, which has been drawn up by the campaign group Europe for Scotland, is addressed to the heads of states and governments of the 27 member states, the presidents of the European Council and Commission, as well as members of the commission and MEPs.

It urges them to make explicit, ahead of any second independence referendum, that the country can rejoin if it becomes independent.

“We are Europeans from across the continent and around the world. Naturally, we disagree about many things. But we all agree on this: We want the people of Scotland to know that Europeans everywhere would welcome them back in the European Union if this is still their democratic wish,” it said.

“When Scots voted to remain in the EU, they did so as part of the United Kingdom. Separating themselves from the UK to become a member state of the EU is a different matter.

“One that demands its own referendum, which the Scottish Parliament and government have formally requested.

“At present, the UK government refuses to permit this. We should not stand idle while this impasse lasts. It is an unprecedented development and demands fresh thinking from the EU. Therefore, we call on you to ensure that the EU clearly signals a path for Scotland to become a member in advance of any independence referendum.”

It added: “The usual process is for the EU to respond to a membership request only when it comes from an independent country. Scotland deserves a different process. While it is legally part of the UK, the Scottish Government cannot negotiate with the EU.

“But the EU can declare that, because Scotland has already long been part of the EU, should it become legally and democratically independent it need not apply as a ‘new’ accession candidate.”

It continues: “Instead, the EU and its member states should make a unilateral and open offer of membership: an exceptional proposal to match Scotland’s exceptional circumstances.”

Signatories come from every single EU member state and all four UK nations. Among them are some of the world's leading philosophers and political thinkers and acclaimed European novelists, actors and musicians.

People who have signed the letter include the Dutch sociologist and globalisation expert Saskia Sassen, the Italian novelist Elena Ferrante, the German Peace Prize winner and cultural historian Jan Assmann, the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek.

Other prominent figures include Belgian political economist Philippe Van Parijs, the Irish writer Colm Toibin and the UK economic historian Adam Tooze.

UK-based writers Philip Pullman, Paul Gilroy, Ian McEwan, British historian David Edgerton and English musician Brian Eno have also signed the letter.

Investigative journalist Roberto Saviano, French political philosopher Etienne Balibar and Norwegian anthropologist Thomas Hylland Eriksen are also among the signatories.

Scotland voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum and support for rejoining the bloc has remained strong.