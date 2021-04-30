As Scotland enters its first Level 3 lockdown weekend in months, it has left many families looking to fill the bank holiday with cheap days out to spend with the kids.

The good news is that, as of today, 70% of Historic Environment Scotland’s sites will be open up to the public, including ticketed and over 200 free to access sites.

Further ticketed sites are due to reopen on a rolling basis over the upcoming months.

This includes some of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites including Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, Linlithgow Palace, Urquhart Castle, St Andrews Castle, and Melrose Abbey.

Where will reopen?





Aberdour Castle, Fife

Blackness Castle, West Lothian

Caerlaverock Castle, Dumfries

Craigmillar Castle, Edinburgh

Dirleton Castle, East Lothian

Doune Castle, Stirling

Dryburgh Abbey, Scottish Borders

Dunblane Cathedral, Stirling

Dundonald Castle, South Ayrshire

Dunfermline Abbey Nave, Fife

Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

Elgin Cathedral, Moray

Fort George, Inverness, Highlands

Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow

Huntly Castle, Aberdeenshire

Jedburgh Abbey, Scottish Borders

Linlithgow Palace, West Lothian

Melrose Abbey, Scottish Borders

Skara Brae, Orkney

St Andrews Castle, Fife

St Andrews Cathedral, Fife

Stirling Castle, Stirling

Tantallon Castle, North Berwick

Urquhart Castle, Inverness, Highlands

What safety measures will be in place?





Visitors will be expected to wear face coverings in indoor spaces and some enclosed spaces, where social distancing cannot be easily maintained, not accessible.

There will also be initial capacity management on numbers, one-way systems will be in place in some locations, and visitors being asked to use contactless payment where possible.

How can I book?





Tickets should be booked online in advance from the HES website.

To book tickets and for more information on further HES sites reopening visit: restarthistory.scot

What have they said?





Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of HES, said: "Our heritage sites are home to over 5,000 years of history and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back once more, so they can once again experience Scotland’s history.

"As before, there will be measures in place to facilitate social distancing, as well as new innovations to the visitor experience including new audio tours and digital content.

"We know how much people enjoy being able to access heritage sites, and we’ve worked hard to provide a mix of sites across the country, with over 70% of our sites opening up on the 30th and many others on a phased basis over the next few months.

"On the eve of what is a historic reopening, it’s been great to be at the castle to see all the hard work of the teams coming to fruition as we get ready to welcome visitors once more.”