A former UK national security adviser has said that the Prime Minister could have put himself at an “increased risk” of snooping and criminal activity, after it emerged his mobile number had been openly available online for 15 years.

Lord Ricketts said Boris Johnson needs to be "much more digitally secure" following the revelation that, until this year, his contact number was still listed on the bottom of a 2006 press release online meaning “thousands” of people could have his details, possibly placing him at risk of hostile state action.

It comes after criticism in recent weeks that lobbyists and others from the business world had personally messaged the Prime Minister in a bid to get him to intervene in issues.

Lord Ricketts, who served as the first UK national security adviser under David Cameron, was asked about security concerns on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. He said: “I know that modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted; nonetheless, I think one would be worried if a hostile state who had sophisticated capabilities had the mobile phone number itself.

“That must increase the risk that they’re able to eavesdrop on some at least of the communications that are going on, and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.

“So, there is no way of knowing whether that’s true, but there must at least be an increased risk if the number is widely available.”

Downing Street did not deny reports earlier this month that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number because of concerns over how many people had his direct contact details.

Attempts to call the number on Thursday night were met with an automated message saying the phone was “switched off” and an invitation to “please try later or send a text”.

The Conservative Party leader’s use of his mobile phone has been in the spotlight after text message exchanges with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were leaked.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that, despite the fresh embarrassment for Mr Johnson over his mobile number being in the public domain, the No 10 incumbent “more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security”.

Ms Atkins added that she believes the public are not “particularly interested” in the issue.

It follows calls for further investigation into how the lavish renovations to Mr Johnson’s flat in 11 Downing Street were funded.

The Prime Minister looked to shift attention away from the controversy as he insisted he was “laser-focused” on delivering people’s priorities as the parliamentary session came to an end on Thursday.

But Labour sought to pile more pressure on, as senior Opposition MP Dame Margaret Hodge asked the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to investigate his conduct over the flat revamp.