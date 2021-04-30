Thousands of people across the UK have been inspired to take up charity challenges to celebrate what would be Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.

The family of the army veteran have encouraged the public to their own charity challenge themed around the number 100, as part of the Captain Tom 100 campaign.

Sir Tom captured the heart of the nation when he raised more than £32m for NHS charities last year by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before he turned 100.

The centenarian died on February 2 but his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benjie, 17, and Georgia, 12, are carrying on his legacy. They will be at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday – which would have been the Second World War veteran’s 101st birthday – to mark the start of the Captain Tom 100 weekend by ringing the ground’s famous five-minute bell.

The family will be following in Sir Tom’s footsteps by walking 100 laps of their garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire as part of the campaign which will run until Bank Holiday Monday.

Ms Ingram-Moore said: “The whole Captain Tom 100 challenge was something that my father was firmly round the table talking with us about.

“It has his imprint in it.

“There was only one thing we could do and that was carry on what my father started by walking 100 laps of the runway, the driveway that became so famous.

“It’s tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on.”

She added that her father would be “so impressed by some of the incredible challenges people are coming up with”.

London Marathon Events, which has been working with the Captain Tom Foundation to organise the event, said thousands of people will take part across the country.

Schoolchildren acround the UK will take part in the challenge through a YouTube assembly which will feature Ms Ingram-Moore and a special message from fitness guru Joe Wicks.

A host of celebrities have also pledged to take part, with David Beckham to do 100 keepy-uppies, Dame Mary Berry baking 100 cakes and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill set to complete 100 pogo jumps.

Dame Judi Dench plans to eat 100 chocolates, while Joe Root is to hit a cricket ball 100 times and Amanda Holden is taking on hula-hooping.

Dame Judi said: “Captain Tom made such a positive impact through his record-breaking fundraising last year.

“The Captain Tom 100 is a wonderful way to continue his legacy, inspiring hope for generations to come.”

Organisers are encouraging people to use the hashtag #CaptainTom100 on social media to share their charity challenges.

For details, see www.captaintom100.com